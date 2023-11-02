BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A local artist is reminding the public that light and joy can shine through even during the darkest times with the return of a positive annual event.

Coinciding with the City of Binghamton’s monthly First Friday event, the Bundy is extending its support for the arts throughout the weekend as it hosts Angelina Blasich’s Adrift and Aglow Luminescent Art Exhibit, Pop up Art Market, and UV Dance Party on November 4.

Held in the Bundy Musuem Annex Theater, from 6 p.m. to midnight, those in attendance can support local artists, shop from vendors, and dance away all of their anxieties as the theme of the fluorescent exhibit celebrates the light within each of us.

In its second year, the unique event will be presented by Blaish and serves as an ongoing celebration of movement, luminescence, and art in all of its forms. She says her work gives off stored luminescent light, making it glow in the dark without the use of specialized lighting. She said this technique gives the work fluidity, making it feel alive.

“Life is hard. We store lightness in our spirit from small everyday interactions. Even in times when we feel adrift, we still have light shining from deep inside. We call on that light to get ourselves through, and maybe light the way for others. This is a celebration of that resilience,” Blasich said in a press release.

The UV Tutu Dance Party will conclude the evening. Beginning at 8 and going until at least 11, guests are invited to be silly and supportive of one another in a space where they can have fun and be themselves. The dance party is hosted by Blasich and her business, Purposefully Ridiculous, who will have tutus on site for those interested as they are an encouraged accessory. Guests are advised to wear white or neon colors such as green, pink, yellow, orange for the best UV results. There will be glow in the dark face painting on site as well.

Additionally, art lovers in attendance can check out Blown Glass by Jason Pasinkowski and shop wearable art from several vendors including Art You Gorgeous, Hunny B Brown, Taj Robinson, and Living and Dying with Intention by Jess Woodburn. The Annex’s bar will also be open for those 21 years of age and older.

The event is free, though donations are appreciated, and open to all who wish to attend.

For more information, visit bundymuseum.org.

To check out Blasich’s business along with her other art pieces, visit @purposefullyridiculous on Instagram or purposefullyridiculous.org.

The Bundy Musuem is located at 129 Main Street in Binghamton.