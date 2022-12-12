BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Organizers of a block party to celebrate the reopening of a downtown Binghamton street will be able to participate even more now that they’ve moved into their new home.

The Broome County Arts Council is presenting “A Luminary Evening” Thursday night on State Street between Henry and Lewis Streets, a block that has been dubbed the Downtown Arts District.

For most of the year, the street was inaccessible as the city conducted a major overhaul of the pavement, curbs, sidewalks and underground infrastructure.

The stores, restaurants and galleries on the block suffered a loss of business and attendance during the closure.

Thursday’s event is intended to enlighten people to the fact that State Street is back with 400 luminaries placed along the block, live music, warm drinks and art shows.

The Arts Council just moved into its new home at 223 State over the weekend.

Gallery & Education Manager Connie Barnes says, “Whether or not we were open or not did not matter to us. But, we will be open and we will have a fabulous event here with Bill Gorman reading the ‘Polar Express,’ every child will receive a silver bell, and cookies and warm cider and that’s what everybody’s doing all along the street. We’re just celebrating State Street.”

Participating locations include Old Barn Market, Uncorked Ceramics, Cooperative Gallery 213, Orazio Salati Studio and Gallery, and a pop-up store inside Atomic Tom’s called Twig and Thread.

The candlelit event runs from 6 to 9 with Gorman’s reading beginning at 6 inside the new Artisan Gallery at BCAC.

For more information, go to broomearts.org.