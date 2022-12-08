BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Arts Council and he Downtown Arts District will host A Luminary Evening: The Downtown Arts District by Candlelight from 6 to 9 p.m. on December 15th.

The event, which will take place on State Street, will include an evening of holiday fun, music, storytelling, and lights at locations throughout the arts district.

Check out some event highlights:

Uncorked Ceramics, Cooperative Gallery 213, and other participating locations will serve hot chocolate, warm cider, and other seasonal beverages. Bring your own mug.

Bill Gorman will read the Polar Express at 6 p.m. at the Artisan Gallery located at 223 State Street.

There will be arts exhibitions from Cooperative Gallery 213, Orazio Salati Studio & Gallery, and Atomic Tom’s.

You can visit the new Artisan Gallery and Art Path spaces, featuring two exhibitions (“This Glorious Place” and “Annual Members’ Show”), and a retail shop.

Go holiday shopping at Old Barn Market, Twig & Thread at Atomic Tom’s, and the Artisan Gallery.

Take a tour of Cooperative Gallery 213’s holiday exhibition (beginning at 7 p.m.).

Enjoy caroling and other music performances.

Any updated information leading up to the event will be available at broomearts.org.