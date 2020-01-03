Arts Council takes over First Friday Art Walk

BINGHAMTON – Tonight’s First Friday Art Walk in Binghamton is under new management.

The monthly event is now being organized by the Broome County Arts Council.

The Art Walk was started by the Gorgeous Washington Street Association in the early 2000’s as a way to support downtown galleries and retailers.

It has since expanded to the Southside and Westside and includes bars, restaurants and other locations with special events.

The new brochures created by the Arts Council acknowledge that by adding listings for eateries and creative sites to the galleries.

“You’d like to see some art, maybe have a drink or something to eat. And often they’ll have art and they’ll have musicians. And there are also one-off spots that you might not think about like a church that is showing a film, or has a music series or spoken word,” says Reynolds.

M and T Bank remains a major sponsor of the event and the City of Binghamton and Visit Bing are also providing support.

Plus, B.C. Transit is offering free trolley rides during the five warmer months with volunteers from PAST providing historical lectures on board.

The listings are also available at https://broomearts.org.