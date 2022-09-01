BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A collaborative effort to get kids hooked on the arts at an early age is returning.

Arts Adventure is being held on Sunday, September 18th, at the Roberson Museum in Binghamton.

It’s a partnership between Roberson, the Binghamton Philharmonic, Tri-Cities Opera and the Schorr Family Firehouse Stage that was put on hiatus during the pandemic.

The Philharmonic will provide a reading of the children’s book “Quaver Has a Feeling” with musical accompaniment.

Tri-Cities will offer excerpts from an upcoming children’s Opera-Go-Round program, the Firehouse Stage will present a juggler, magician and balloonist, and Roberson will have hands-on arts activities.

Naima Kradjian from the Firehouse Stage said that the collaboration allows families to learn more about what our community has to offer.

“When you come to an arts event with your family, you create a very important memory. I remember the very first show that I went to, a puppet show with my mom and dad down in Florida. I remember that day because magic happened for me and my family was with me. It’s very important,” said Kradjian.

Arts Adventure is supported by the Klee Foundation and the Binghamton Noon Rotary Club.

It’s geared toward children kindergarten through 5th grade and their families.

It takes place in different locations within Roberson Museum from 1 to 4 p.m. on September 18th.

The event is free but you must register online at roberson.org.