BINGHAMTON, NY – Tonight’s First Friday Art Walk features an exhibition bringing together 4 women artists exploring the intersection of creativity and spirituality.

“Imaging the Divine, Imagining Divine Spirituality” is a show taking place tonight only inside the Great Hall of Christ Episcopal Church across from the Lost Dog.

It’s organized by the Reverend Alicia Dixon-Garrard of the newly formed Community of Grace church.

When we visited today, only the work of one of the artists, Kathye Arrington, had been put on display.

The other 3 were to set up their pieces shortly before the opening.

They are Yvonne Lucia, Kristen Nicole Mann and Doris Cheung.

Dixon-Garrard says that as she builds her own multi-cultural congregation, she’s become interested in diverse interpretations of faith.

“When I read the Bible and consider the gospel, it’s about unity, it’s about peace, it’s about respecting and loving one another. Art can articulate that sometimes in ways that words can’t,” says Dixon-Garrard.

“When I read the Bible and consider the gospel, it’s about unity, it’s about peace, it’s about respecting and loving one another. Art can articulate that sometimes in ways that words can’t,” says Rev. Alicia Dixon-Garrad.

Dixon-Garrard says the artists come from different racial and ethnic backgrounds, white, Black, Native American and Chinese, as well as different faiths.

She says for those who miss tonight’s show, there’s a plan to bring it back in the fall.

First Friday takes place from 6 to 9 this evening at 9 different venues in and around downtown Binghamton.