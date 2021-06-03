Artist Victor Lay on display at the Bundy Museum

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Bundy Museum is also taking part in First Friday for the first time since the pandemic shut it down.

Work by Artist and Musician Victor Lay will be on display in a show titled …The Art Kept Going.

Lay works primarily in colored pencil and oil pastel, and focuses on still lives of animals, buildings and nature.

He also loves to use rich, vibrant colors.

Lay says the pandemic was particularly productive for him, as he was able to produce the same amount of pieces it would normally take 3 years to create.

“The pandemic made me realize that I need to keep art as my number 1 priority. Because, they can’t take that away from me. No matter what happens I can do art. And I feel blessed that I had that because a lot of people didn’t have anything to do,” says Lay.

And if you can’t make it out tomorrow from 6 to 9, the show will be up throughout the month of June.

For more information on Lay and his artwork, visit Art by Victor Lay on Facebook.