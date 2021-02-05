Artist Jules Gotay on display at Roberson Museum and Science Center

BINGHAMTON, NY – A new exhibition at the Roberson Museum and Science Center is bursting with color and fanciful imagery.

Artist Jules Gotay is showing his oil on linen paintings, which he says can best be described as Magical Surrealism.

Gotay’s work is rooted in poetry, and is based off titles he comes up with first such as “The round appetite of the blue triangle” and “The dialogue of stars.”

Gotay says each piece begins with a sketch and typically takes two months to complete.

He adds that most are set at night, under the stars and moons, to add to the mysterious nature.

“I like mystery, you know? The mystery of it. And I want a title that’s going to not give itself away. Like, it has implied meaning or potential meaning, rather than something that makes sense, at first. It’s something that will draw you in and invite interpretation,” says Gotay.

Gotay is originally from New York City but has lived in our area since 2007.

The exhibition, featuring 26 paintings and 5 drawings, will remain on display until October 5th.