Artist finishes Memory Maker Residency for First Friday

BINGHAMTON – Tonight’s First Friday Art Walk showcases the results of a first-of-its-kind residency with the Memory Maker Project.

Works by Brooklyn-based mixed-media artist Jenny Morris are on display at the Memory Maker gallery on State Street in Binghamton.

Last Fall, Morris spent four months in our area as part of Memory Maker’s new Kangaroo Residency which seeks to train artists on the proper way to engage people with memory loss.

Morris had a background in the subject, having interacted with her grandmother who was an artist and poet and developed dementia.

She studied the intersection of art and memory in her undergraduate studies and even created a book on the subject in collaboration with other artists.

Morris says this experience took her understanding to a whole new level.

“Really being able to work within the community I was talking about in a much more intimate way completely impacted my life and brought all the theory I was doing, all the work I was doing with the other artists to an entirely new meaning,” Morris said.

Morris’s weavings and embroidered paintings are displayed alongside the works by people with memory loss that inspired them.

The show, titled In Longing, will be open to the public this evening from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm and tomorrow and Sunday from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm.