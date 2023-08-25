BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – (WIVT/WBGH) In an effort to support selfcare across the community, the Artisan Gallery at Broome County Arts Council is hosting a series of meditation workshops during the month of September.

Beginning September 6, the gallery will be holding an introductory lunchtime workshop on mindfulness and meditation every Wednesday throughout the month from 12 to 1 p.m. Led by Wendy Neuberger, the four-week class will help those in attendance prioritize relaxation, mental clarity, and the art of staying in the present moment. Each session includes instruction, practice, and discussion.

Neuberger’s teaching style is open and relaxed, allowing for creative freedom. She believes everyone can learn how to meditate and knows one size does not fit all when it comes to mindfulness. The classes will teach a variety of meditation techniques, ensuring that participants will be able to find the method that works best for them.

Neuberger started her daily meditation practice in 2015 as a way to manage stress. After committing herself to the practice, she experienced life changing results. Now, she loves to share her passion and experiences with others to help them learn the art of mindfulness and relaxation. She earned her teaching certification from the Koru Mindfulness Center, an evidence-based curriculum designed at Duke University.

The workshop is $50 and includes four sessions. Registration can be completed on broomearts.org/classes.

If you are interested in the series, the gallery encourages you to register early to ensure a spot. Classes at BCAC also require a minimum number of registrations to proceed.