(BINGHAMTON, NY) – (WIVT/WBGH) Artisan Gallery invites the public to celebrate the launch of The Ultimate Wizarding World Guide to Magical Studies on June 27.

The Harry Potter inspired book is based on the curriculum at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and allows readers to dive deep into the magical teachings of their favorite characters.

This event is for ages 12 and up and offers activities, discussions, refreshments, and more.