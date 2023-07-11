BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Broome County Arts Council and the Artisan Gallery are featuring a local artist in a creator’s showcase.

On July 13 at 6:30 p.m. at the Artisan Gallery, Susan Szczotka will discuss her exhibition ‘Textures by Hand: Fiber and Clay,’ which is currently on display. In this free event, she will answer questions about her art, explain the techniques she used for her wall hangings, and reveal her strategies for a successful pottery production.

Szcztoka is a potter and fiber artist who is influenced by ethnic art and crafts designs from all around the world.