WASHINGTON, D.C. – As artificial intelligence companies follow through on their promise to protect us from the possible dangers of the technology, users could soon see some changes to their experience.

NewsChannel 34’s Jessi Turnure explains from Washington.

Artificial intelligence is quickly infiltrating everyday life. From healthcare to education.

and the U.S. companies leading the way want to make sure their products are safe and secure.

“We need to be both bold and responsible because that’s essential to build trust.”

Kent Walker is the president of global affairs for Google, one of seven tech companies that signed on to new voluntary commitments with the White House.

“To not just look at the technology as it today but try to anticipate some of the opportunities and risks of tomorrow.”

Nick Clegg, the president of global affairs at Meta, says the companies agreed to publicly report flaws and risks in their technology protect it from cyberthreats, and label AI-generated content.

“We’re not waiting for regulation to make sure we get AI right.”

But Common Sense Media CEO Jim Steyer stresses Congress ultimately has to act to hold the companies accountable for their products.

“AI will actually replace certain forms of work. We have to have proactive policies that think about that.”

Walker and Clegg say their companies support regulation from Congress.

But while lawmakers continue to debate what that looks like, the Biden admistration is taking these new agreements to the international stage.

“We want to make sure AI maximizes its potential for the extraordinary good that it can do around the world.”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the U.S. will work to secure the same commitments from other countries in the months to come.

In Washington I’m Jessi Turnure.