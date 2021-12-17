BINGHAMTON, NY – A local H-VAC company has returned to Vestal after out-growing its home in Endwell.

Arctic Bear Plumbing, Heating and Air cut the ribbon this week at its new building at 612 Vestal Parkway West, just west of the Four Corners.

The new facility is 4 times the size of its former location and already filling up.

Founder and General Manager Jason Ball says it allows them space to hold more meetings and training sessions.

Arctic Bear has seen significant growth in recent years, going from 15 employees last year to 24 now with opening for more.

Ball says their culture attracts high quality technicians.

“We don’t want our guys selling. We want them serving customers, taking care of customers. And guys like that, it’s more relaxed. They’re not pushed. We’re easy going,” says Ball.

The company’s longtime mascot “Austin the Arctic Bear” was on hand for the festivities.

Ball says advancements in furnace technology have lead to not only energy efficiency savings but much greater comfort.

For more information, go to ArcticBearInc.com.