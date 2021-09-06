Art for Peace group remembers 9/11

BINGHAMTON, NY – An art group that was inspired by the events that took place on September 11th now brings in people from all over the world.

Art for Peace was started by Art Therapist Barbara Fish back in 2001 in Chicago when she was teaching.

After 9/11, she invited her students over to her house to eat and make art and talk about what was going on in their life and the world.

In response to the pandemic, Art for Peace is now over zoom, happening every Friday from 6 to 9 central time.

Fish says with the 20 year anniversary of 9/11 coming up, she expects to talk about people’s feelings about it two decades later as well as what’s currently going on in the world.

“I think the 20 years is an incredible acknowledgement. It’s not a celebration because of the things that we’re responding to are not things to celebrate, but it’s an acknowledgement of the capability of the creative process to counteract violence,” says Fish.

Elizabeth Bryan of Franklin was a student of Fish’s and met her about 2 years ago.

Bryan says she was so moved by Fish’s Art for Peace that she wanted to start one here in New York.

Bryan says she feels very close to her fellow participants, many of whom she’s yet to meet in person.

“Give people a way to stay grounded and connected and in community with others, which I think is something, you know with everything going on in the world, we need more than ever to stay connected to other people and that helps us feel peaceful in our hearts,” says Bryan.

Bryan’s class is every Wednesday from 6 to 9.

Both Fish and Bryan say anyone is welcome, you don’t even have to do art if you don’t want, it’s just a safe place for people to come and talk about their feelings.

More information for either event can be found on the Art for Peace Facebook page.