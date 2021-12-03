Arrest made in Thursday Westside murder case

News

by: NC 34 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton Police made quick work of tracking down and apprehending a man accused of committing a murder on the city’s Westside yesterday.

Police say they were initially called to 110 Main Street shortly after 9 A-M for a report of shots fired in apartment 4 above the 5 Star Food Market.

Officers determined that no shots had actually been fired.

However, they found 36 year-old David Royes of Binghamton suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Royes was taken to a local hospital where he died from his wounds.

Police began a search of the neighborhood.

They later located 29 year-old Mitchell Lindow of Binghamton at an address on nearby Asbury Court and charged him with first degree murder.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Nominate a Remarkable Woman:

community calendar

Latest News

More Top Stories

Local News

More Local News