Arrest made in Thursday Westside murder case

BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton Police made quick work of tracking down and apprehending a man accused of committing a murder on the city’s Westside yesterday.

Police say they were initially called to 110 Main Street shortly after 9 A-M for a report of shots fired in apartment 4 above the 5 Star Food Market.

Officers determined that no shots had actually been fired.

However, they found 36 year-old David Royes of Binghamton suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Royes was taken to a local hospital where he died from his wounds.

Police began a search of the neighborhood.

They later located 29 year-old Mitchell Lindow of Binghamton at an address on nearby Asbury Court and charged him with first degree murder.