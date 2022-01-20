ENDICOTT, NY – Endicott Police have made an arrest in an early morning shooting on the Avenue last month that sent Union-Endicott High School into a lockout.

Police charged 31 year-old Dominique Wortham yesterday with attempted murder.

At 7:30 AM on December 14th, police say Wortham used a handgun to shoot another person in the leg outside of the former Burt’s Department Store building at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Broad Street.

Police say Wortham and the victim had a previous relationship.