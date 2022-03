BINGHAMTON, NY – A Binghamton man has been arrested for allegedly shooting at another man yesterday afternoon on the city’s Eastside.

Binghamton Police were called to 11 Andrews Avenue at about 2 PM for a report of shots fired.

Police say they determined that 59-year-old Paul Terry had been involved in a disturbance with 2 other men when he fired a 9 millimeter handgun at one of them.

Police say no one was injured.

Terry was charged with criminal possession of a weapon.