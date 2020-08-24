Arrest made after motorcycle chase in Horseheads

by: George Stockburger

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Cody Cade, 30, of Binghamton, was arrested after a motorcycle chase on I-86 early Sunday morning in the Village of Horseheads.

Horseheads Police allege that Cade failed to pull over for a traffic stop at the on-ramp from South Main Street to I-86. Cade allegedly fled at a high rate of speed before losing control and driving into a grassy area where he attempted to flee on foot before surrendering.

Cade has been charged with misdemeanor unlawfully fleeing a police officer, felony criminal possession of a controlled substance, and felony unlawfully tampering with evidence, along with several traffic and vehicle charges.

The Horseheads Police Department was assisted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office.

