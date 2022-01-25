OWEGO, NY – An arrest has been made following the abandonment of 6 guinea pigs in an Owego Park.

The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested 33 year-old Town of Union man Dale Fey on Tuesday.

Fay is accused of leaving 6 guinea pigs out in the cold in Hickories Park, Owego on Sunday.

He was charged with Overdriving, Torturing and Injuring Animals Ag Market 353 and Abandonment of Animals Ag Market 355.

Fay was issued appearance tickets for Town of Owego Court on February 24 of this year.

The Sheriff’s Office says anyone looking for adoption information on the guinea pigs should reach out to Anna at Anna’s Animals and Pete’s Rehabilitation on Facebook.