BINGHAMTON, NY – A Johnson City man charged with murder was also supposed to be arraigned today in Broome County Court.

33 year-old Kyle Babola is charged with stabbing 55 year-old Scott Groover on New Year’s Eve.

Groover was taken to the hospital where he died a short time later from cardiac arrest due to blood loss.

Babola was found an hour later at an address on Helen Street.

Babola was to appear in court today in front of Judge Cawley, however he is currently being held in a quarantine pod.

His arraignment has now been moved to March 2nd.