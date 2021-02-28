Armed robbery in Ithaca leaves one man injured

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Ithaca Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at 11 p.m. on Saturday night, which left one victim injured.

The victims said they were driving eastbound on W. State St. and pulled over on the 300 block near the Ithaca Fire Department to answer a phone call. Allegedly, a group of four or five people approached the vehicle, demanding money.

A male then reached through the passenger window and forcefully took a backpack from the female passenger. Another person approached the drivers side and stated the group was robbing the victims.

The same suspect then used an edged weapon to slice the neck of the driver, who drove directly to Cayuga Medical Center after feeling blood flow from the wound.

The driver received treatment at the hospital and was released Sunday morning. No other injuries were reported. The incident is under investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Ithaca Police by one of the following means:

Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245

Police Administration: 607-272-9973

Police Tipline: 607-330-0000

Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips