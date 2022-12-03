BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Want to see a live musical? You’re in luck, because 15 local high schools will put on shows in 2023.

Check out the Area High School Musical Schedule for 2023:

Mamma Mia! – Owego – February 10, 11, 12

The Wizard of Oz – Vestal – February 23, 24, 25, 26

Freaky Friday – Chenango Valley – February 24, 25, 26

Beauty and the Beast – Maine-Endwell – April 21, 22, 23

Anything Goes – Union-Endicott – March 30, 31 April 1, 2

HONK! – Binghamton – March 10, 11, 12

Spelling Bee – Windsor – March 24, 25

Hello, Dolly! – Seton Catholic Central – November 3, 4, 5, 6

Freaky Friday – Susquehanna Valley – February 24, 25, 26

Newsies – Newark Valley – January 27, 28

Beauty and the Beast – Greene – March 24, 25, 26

Anything Goes – Chenango Forks – April 20, 21, 22, 23

The Addams Family – Whitney Point – February 11, 12

Annie – Harpursville – March 10, 11