BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Want to see a live musical? You’re in luck, because 15 local high schools will put on shows in 2023.
Check out the Area High School Musical Schedule for 2023:
Mamma Mia! – Owego – February 10, 11, 12
The Wizard of Oz – Vestal – February 23, 24, 25, 26
Freaky Friday – Chenango Valley – February 24, 25, 26
Beauty and the Beast – Maine-Endwell – April 21, 22, 23
Anything Goes – Union-Endicott – March 30, 31 April 1, 2
HONK! – Binghamton – March 10, 11, 12
Spelling Bee – Windsor – March 24, 25
Hello, Dolly! – Seton Catholic Central – November 3, 4, 5, 6
Freaky Friday – Susquehanna Valley – February 24, 25, 26
Newsies – Newark Valley – January 27, 28
Beauty and the Beast – Greene – March 24, 25, 26
Anything Goes – Chenango Forks – April 20, 21, 22, 23
The Addams Family – Whitney Point – February 11, 12
Annie – Harpursville – March 10, 11