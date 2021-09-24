Are you up to date on your rabies shot? Department of Health issues statement following rabies-positive bat in Oneonta

ONEONTA – Do you have a rabies shot? The Otsego County Department of Health is encouraging one after a rabies positive bat was identified on Wednesday.

Early fall can be one of the busiest times for bats, and one person has been started on rabies post exposure treatment after interacting with the infected animal.

The Department of Health warns that if you’re exposed and symptoms start to appear, the disease is 100% fatal.

However, it is 100% preventable if rabies post exposure treatment is started and adhered to.

Bats can get into homes through narrow gaps in screens, windows, doors or through holes only as small as a dime. All openings should be secured at night.

Bats should be captured and tested when a person is in direct physical contact with a bat, a bat is found in a room where someone is sleeping, a bat is found with an unattended child or when a bat is found with someone under the influence of drugs or alcohol.