Are the vaccine mandates working? A look at the number of vaccinated individuals in Broome County as compared to last month

September 27 – Just about a month ago, NewsChannel 34 published an article regarding the number of vaccinations in Broome County.

One month later, how has Broome County’s vaccination rate changed?

On August 30th, the CDC reported 103,102 people had been fully vaccinated, while 109,778 were at least one dose in.

86% of people over the age of 65 had at least one dose as well, about 83%.

On September 27th, the same CDC report has the number of fully vaccinated people at 106,764, adding 3,662 more in the past month.

And 113,162 people in the county have had at least one dose, 3,384 more than last month.

The number of those of 65 who are fully vaccinated remains about the same.

*Data provided by the CDC as of 9/27/21