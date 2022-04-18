BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT) – It may be late April, but it looks like winter is coming back for another round.

Broome, Tioga, Delaware and Chenango counties, along with the rest of the Southern Tier, have been put in a winter storm warning from 6pm on Monday evening to 12pm on Tuesday.

There could be as much as 5 to 9 inches of snow, especially in the higher elevations. The lower elevations will probably stay between 2 and 5 inches. The morning commute will likely be slick and slushy.

We’re looking at pretty chilly temperatures, too – lower 30s tonight and lower 40s tomorrow.