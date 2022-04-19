BINGHAMTON, NY – It’s been a long time since Binghamton saw a substantial storm in April, and we’ve never seen it quite like this before.

Binghamton has already set the record snowfall for the 19th, and the all time 2 day record snowfall set at BGM.

Over the past two days, 14.2 inches was measured at the Greater Binghamton Airport, according to the National Weather Service.

The previous record comes from 2007, when Binghamton had 13.6 inches of snow on April 15 and 16.

The one day snowfall since midnight record for today is 6.9 inches set in 1983. The highest one day snowfall total in April is 11.7 inches, which was set on April 16, 2007.

Additionally, this is the latest one day snowfall of at least 11 inches set in Binghamton, according to the National Weather Forecast.