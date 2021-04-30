April 30 weather forecast: Chilly and breezy

(Friday, April 30, 2021) The wintry weather isn’t done with us just yet.

It’s a chilly and breezy Friday.

Watch for a few snow showers late at night.

The weekend starts off dry but ends with more rain and milder weather.

Another cold front will move across the state Friday. This front will bring even cooler air to the Southern Tier and very gusty winds. Expect highs to only be near 50 Friday. Factor in wind gusts over 20-30 mph it will feel much cooler.

A wind advisory is in effect for all of the Southern Tier until 2am Saturday.

We could even have some snow showers for the higher elevations north of Binghamton Friday night and very early Saturday morning.

Out of the two weekend days Saturday appears to be better because it’s dry, but still cool and breezy.

Some showers are expected again late Saturday night into Sunday as another front drapes itself over the Southern Tier.

It looks like we’re rinse and repeat this pattern all over again next week too with unsettled weather and fluctuating temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

Friday: Scattered showers with some breaks of sun. Cooler and very windy. High mid 50s. Wind: 10-20 mph gusts 20-35 mph.

Friday Night: Scattered snow showers. Little to no accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Wind: W 10-20 mph.

Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Sunday: Slight chance of showers. Highs around 60.

Monday: Slight chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Tuesday: Chance of showers. Highs in the low 70s.

Wednesday: Chance of showers. High mid 60s.

Thursday: Chance of showers. High mid 60s.