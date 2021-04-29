April 29 weather forecast: More storms possible

(Thursday, April 29, 2021) More rain and threat of storms Thursday. It’s a little bit cooler too. It’ll turn even chillier and windy to end the week.

A stalled out front will hang out over the Southern Thursday.

We’ll deal with more widespread rain and some embedded thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Rain could be heavy with downpours in any thunderstorms.

It’ll be a little cooler too with highs around 60.

The system will move out of the area Friday and cooler weather will settle back in for the weekend. As it does the wind will really pick up.

Expect highs to only be near 50 Friday and Saturday. Factor in wind gusts over 20-30 mph it will feel much cooler.

We could even have some snow showers for the higher elevations north of Binghamton Friday night and very early Saturday morning.

Out of the two weekend days Saturday appears to be better because it’s dry, but still cool and windy. Some showers are expected again Sunday into the start of next week.

It looks like we’re rinse and repeat this pattern all over again next week too.

Thursday: Cloudy and rainy with some thunderstorms. Cooler, but still mild. High mid 60s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Scattered rain showers. Wind picks up. Lows in the mid 40s. Wind: W 10-20 mph.

Friday: Scattered showers with some breaks of sun. Cooler and very windy. High mid 50s. Wind: 10-20 mph gusts 20-35 mph.

Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Sunday: Slight chance of showers. Highs around 60.

Monday: Slight chance of showers. Highs in the low 70s.

Tuesday: Chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Wednesday: Chance of showers. High mid 60s.