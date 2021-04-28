April 28th weather forecast: Strong storms possible this afternoon

(Wednesday, April 28, 2021) It’s warm again, but we’ll be at risk for some active weather later in the day.

Thunderstorms could turn strong or severe with gusty winds and heavy rain.

More rain will cool things down heading into the weekend.

We should have no problem getting back into the 70s Wednesday.

You’ll even feel a touch of humidity in the air! The driest part of the day is the morning through the early afternoon.

After about 3-5pm our chance for thunderstorms goes up as an area of low pressure moves across the state.

Any storms have the potential to produce gusty, damaging winds over 50 mph and some hail and heavy downpours.

Remember: when thunder roars, head indoors!

The front will then stall just over the Southern Thursday.

Rain is expected to be widespread and heavy at times throughout the day. It’ll be a little cooler too with highs around 60.

The system will move out of the area Friday and cooler weather will settle back in for the weekend. Expect highs to only be near 50 Friday and Saturday.

Out of the two weekend days Saturday appears to be better because it’s dry, but cool. Some showers are expected again Sunday into the start of next week.

Wednesday: Very warm. Rain and thunderstorms develop in the afternoon and evening. Some storms could have gusty winds, heavy rain, and hail. Highs upper 70s! Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Cloudy and rainy. Cooler, but still mild. High mid 60s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Friday: Chance of showers. Cooler and windy. High mid 50s. Wind: 10-20 mph.

Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Sunday: Slight chance of showers. Highs around 60.

Monday: Slight chance of showers. Highs in the low 70s.

Tuesday: Chance of showers. Highs around 70.