(Wednesday, April 27, 2022) We’re feeling more like March instead of late April the next few days because of the cold, windy, and even snowy weather.

We are chilly Wednesday with scattered snow showers, especially during the morning, that may mix with a little rain and graupel at times across the lower terrain. Thankfully, little to no snow accumulation is expected Wednesday.

We should see at least a little sun at times Wednesday, but that won’t help warm us up at all. There is going to be a pretty persistent stiff wind with us Wednesday through Friday adding a chill to the air.

Highs Wednesday are likely going to be stuck in the low to mid-40s, but we should moderate slowly thereafter to round out the week and the month of April.

More and more sun returns Thursday, although it’s still chilly and breezy. Expect bright and sunny weather Friday, Saturday, and even Sunday too! By then we should have temperatures back to around 60 or higher.

Wednesday: Chance of rain and snow showers. No accumulation expected. Chilly and windy. High low 40s. Wind: WNW 15-30 mph. Wind chill is close to 30.

Wednesday Night: Any clouds taper off. Clouds remain along with the breeze. Lows in the lower 30s. Wind: NW 5-15.

Thursday: Increasing sunshine, but still cool and breezy. High mid to upper 40s. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High low 50s.

Saturday: Sunny. High mid 50s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. High low 60s.

Monday: Sunshine mixed with some clouds. Showers later in the day possible. High mid 60s.

Tuesday: Chance of scattered showers. Highs in the lower 60s.