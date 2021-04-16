April 16 weather forecast: Cold and rainy

(Friday, April 16, 2021) Friday is a cold, rainy day. We’ll gradually dry out over the weekend and get the temperatures more seasonable.

Rain and some snow showers in the higher elevations will stick around most of the day Friday.

It’s pretty dreary and chilly. Temperatures will struggle to much into the 40s.

The storm that gave us the not-so-great weather the last few days will finally move out over the weekend.

We should turn at least drier heading into the start of the weekend. It’s mainly dry this weekend too, but the clouds could be stubborn at times on Saturday.

If we get any sun it’ll be at the end of the day.

There’s a better chance of seeing the sun on Sunday.

We’re more seasonable too with highs in the mid 50s.

A system nearby could spark off a few showers, but for the most part we stay rain-free Sunday and Monday too.

Our weather pattern is looking cool and unsettled again mid-next week.

The cold front is forecast to swing through Wednesday and bring more rain and snow to the area.

Friday: Breezy with morning rain and snow showers which gradually taper later in the day. High in the upper 40s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: Few lingering showers, cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles. Highs in the upper 40s.

Sunday: Slight risk of showers. Otherwise intervals of sun. High near 60.

Monday: Chance of scattered of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

Tuesday: Chance of scattered of showers later in the day. Highs in the upper 50s.

Wednesday: Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Thursday: Lingering showers possible. Highs around 50.