(Friday, April 15, 2022) It’s not as mild as the last couple of days, but still warmer than average today with some sun. Best shower chances are mainly north of Binghamton, but this changes tonight into the weekend.

After an unseasonably warm Wednesday and Thursday, today is cooler, but still mild for this time of year with highs reaching into the upper 50s to low 60s. A few showers are possible to round out Friday, especially north of Binghamton but much of Friday looks to be dry at this point.

It turns even cooler and unsettled for Easter weekend around these parts so be prepared to dress warm for the holiday. Right now, Saturday looks to be the most unsettled with some rain showers possibly falling as snow, mainly across the hills, but Easter is looking drier than not.

Highs Saturday and Easter Sunday will likely be stuck in the low to mid 40s with wind chills on Easter in the 20s and low 30s. Yes, I know certainly won’t look or feel like spring for the holiday weekend. If you have plans with the kids/family to be out and about doing Easter festivities like Egg hunt(s) and or services, be sure to bundle up!

It appears to stay cool into at least thru the middle of next week with another chance of rain and snow late in the day Monday into Tuesday. Stay tuned.

Friday: Breezy and cooler, but still mild, with some sun fading behind more clouds during the midday and afternoon. A chance of a few showers after 3 or 4 pm. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Wind: SW->W 6-18+ mph.

Friday Night: Showers become more numerous during the night, especially after midnight. Lows around 40. Wind: SW->W 5-15 mph.

Saturday: Breezy and chilly with some rain showers possibly ending as a little snow, especially across the higher terrain. Highs in the low to mid-40s.

Easter Sunday: Chance of a few snow showers/flurries through the early afternoon, brisk and chilly. Highs only in the low 40s.

Monday: Clouds increase and cool with a few showers possible towards sunset. High in the low 50s.

Tuesday: Windy and chilly with a chance of rain and snow. Highs only in the low 40s.

Wednesday: Breezy and still a bit cool but at least it is looking drier with some sun. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Thursday: Breezy and milder with a few showers possible. Highs in the 50s to maybe 60.