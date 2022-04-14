(Thursday, April 14, 2022) It still is unseasonably warm through midday/early afternoon today with some showers and a few storms expected.

It’s the showers that bring about cooler changes later today into the holiday weekend.

After an unseasonably warm Wednesday, today starts off quite balmy, but after we sneak into the low 70s during the midday, we cool back off later this afternoon right into Good Friday.

A few showers are possible to round out Friday, but much of Friday looks to be dry at this point. Temperatures cool back into the 50s to around 60 to end the week.

It likely turns even cooler and somewhat unsettled for Easter weekend around these parts so be prepared to dress warm for the holiday. Right now, Saturday looks to be the most unsettled with some rain showers possibly ending as a little snow, especially across the hills, but Easter is looking drier than not.

It appears to stay cool into much of next week with some more precipitation possible early to mid-next week too. Stay tuned.

Thursday: Breezy and still unseasonably warm with a batch of showers swinging through during the midday and first part of the afternoon. There could also be a gusty (strong) storm accompanying the batch of showers moving through between about noon and 3 pm. Highs in the low 70s but falling back into the 50s by evening. Wind: SW->W 6-18+ mph.

Thursday Night: Cooler with a clear to partly cloudy sky. Lows in the 30s. Wind: NW->S 2-6 mph.

Friday: Breezy and cooler, but still mild, with intervals of sun and a chance of a few showers after 3 or 4 pm. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Saturday: Breezy and chilly with some rain showers possibly ending as a little snow, especially across the higher terrain. Highs in the low 50s, but readings fall through the 40s during the afternoon.

Easter Sunday: Chance of a few snow showers/flurries to start the day, brisk and chilly. Highs only in the 40s.

Monday: Clouds increase and cool with a few showers possible towards sunset. High in the low 50s.

Tuesday: Chilly with a chance of rain and snow. Highs only in the 40s.