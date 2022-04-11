(Monday, April 11, 2022) After a frosty start for many, it turns milder with sun fading behind increasing clouds to kick off the week. Keep umbrella nearby as it will be needed at times this week.

It’s turning more seasonable today with sun fading behind increasing clouds. There could be a shower or two towards sunset, but most of today looks to be dry. Highs warm into the mid 50s.

A fast moving system slides through tonight with some rain. A shower or two may linger to start Tuesday, otherwise high pressure moves in quickly and provides some developing sunshine. Highs are well into the 50s to near 60.

A warm front moves in late Tuesday night into Wednesday with scattered showers and possibly an embedded storm or two midweek. Highs warm into the upper 60s to around 70.

We should reach the low 70s Thursday, but as quickly as we warm readings cool back off later Thursday into Good Friday. At least Friday looks pretty dry right now. Temperatures cool back into the 50s to end the week.

It tries to turn even cooler for Easter weekend around these parts so be prepared to dress warm for the holiday.

Monday: Sunshine to clouds and milder with a shower possible towards sunset. High near 55. Wind: E->S 5-15 mph.

Monday Night: Some showers likely. Lows in the 40s. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Tuesday: A few showers may be around to start the day, otherwise we turn drier and brighter with sun developing. Breezy and still mild with highs near 55.



Wednesday: Scattered showers and possibly an embedded storm or two. Unseasonably warm and breezy with highs in the upper 60s to maybe 70.



Thursday: Breezy and still unseasonably warm with some showers and a few storms probable. Highs in the low 70s.

Friday: Breezy and cooler with intervals of sun and a chance of a few showers. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Saturday: More clouds than not with a chance of a shower or two. Highs near 50.

Easter Sunday: Chance of a few showers and cool. Highs within a few degrees of 50.