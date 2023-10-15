BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Applebee’s restaurants across the nation are celebrating the hard work and unwavering dedication of first responders this October.

Coinciding with National First Responders Day, Applebee’s is offering a 15% off discount to all first responders from October 23 to October 28. On October 28, the special day itself, first responders who are dining in at any participating Applebee’s will receive their choice of a complimentary brownie bite or mozzarella stick appetizer.

In order to receive the discount and complimentary side, those planning to attend will need to inform their server of their first responder status.

“Our local first responders are the backbone of our community, tirelessly serving and protecting us day in and day out,” said Stephanie Griffin, VP of Marketing at T.L. Cannon Companies. “Their

dedication is immeasurable, and we are delighted to show our appreciation with a warm meal and a heartfelt thank you.”