ALBANY, NY – While Congressional elections took place last November, some argue the maps used for those elections in New York should be redrawn.

On Thursday, the Appellate Division will hear those arguments.

NewsChannel 34’s Amal Tlaige spoke with an expert about the grounds for the lawsuit, and what we can expect.

The maps used in the 2022 elections were redrawn by a court appointed special master after the redistricting commission and state legislature couldn’t agree on district lines.

Initially, that map was intended to only be used for 2022, but Albany County Supreme Court Judge, Peter Lynch ruled its use for the entire decade.

{{Wice}} “That decision, is now being appealed.”

The court document claims the Supreme Court, had an “overly pessimistic outlook” on the commission. It also points to a separate case in Manhattan where a state judge ruled that the IRC had to redraw new assembly maps which were finalized in April and signed into law by the Governor.

Jeffrey Wice, Adjunct Professor & Senior Fellow at NY Law School explains.

{{Wice}} “We have seen that the process can work, the judge in Albany county last year who rejected the congressional redo so to speak, said that the commission was incapable of operating, but he has since been proven wrong, the commissions done an admiral job in developing a plan for the assembly.”

There’s a five judge panel hearing the case in Albany on Thursday. Wice says eventually this case will go to the Court of Appeals, whose new chief Judge is Rowan Wilson.

{{Wice}} “And he believes that the legislature should have the final determination in line drawings, so we’re going to see a different Court of Appeals sometime later this year have the final say over this case.”

The lawsuit coming at a time where republicans won more seats in the House following the 2022 district lines. How this lawsuit plays out could determine what lies ahead for the 2024 Congressional elections.

Reporting in Albany, Amal Tlaige.