Appeals Court allows manslaughter charge for selling drugs that caused an overdose

A New York State Appeals Court has ruled that a Broome County man can be charged with manslaughter for selling drugs that led to a fatal overdose.

Last Thursday, the Appellate Division’s Third Judicial Department overruled Broome County Court Judge Kevin Dooley who had dismissed a manslaughter charge against 31 year-old Richard Gaworecki back in 2017. That same year, Gaworecki was accused of selling heroin to a 26 year-old man, with knowledge of its deadly potential. Broome County District Attorney Steve Cornwell appealed Dooley’s decision.