1  of  2
Breaking News
Contact DIRECTV today to Keep WBGH NBC 5 Contact DIRECTV today to Keep WIVT NewsChannel 34

Appeals Court allows manslaughter charge for selling drugs that caused an overdose

News
Posted: / Updated:

A New York State Appeals Court has ruled that a Broome County man can be charged with manslaughter for selling drugs that led to a fatal overdose.

Last Thursday, the Appellate Division’s Third Judicial Department overruled Broome County Court Judge Kevin Dooley who had dismissed a manslaughter charge against 31 year-old Richard Gaworecki back in 2017. That same year, Gaworecki was accused of selling heroin to a 26 year-old man, with knowledge of its deadly potential. Broome County District Attorney Steve Cornwell appealed Dooley’s decision.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories
More Don't Miss