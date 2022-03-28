BINGHAMTON, NY – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking to help keep children safe from sexual predators.

The Sheriff’s Office has partnered with OffenderWatch to offer a free mobile app that helps parents keep track of the sex offenders in their area.

Through the app, a user can put in in an address and sign up for email alerts every time an offender registers an address within a specified location of your chose address. There is limit to the number of addresses you can enter.

The Sheriff’s office advises that parents should enter their home, school, work, day care, local parks or any areas their children may be.

You can also see who the offenders are.

The app is free and more information is available here.