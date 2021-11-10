Apartments Were Built in the Town of Union With Hopes of Revitalization

BINGHAMTON, NY- The 2011 flood devastated what was considered the most stable neighborhood in the Town of Union, to the point where many homes had to be demolished.

As an initiative to revitalize the neighborhood, the SEPP Group and Lakewood development in partnership with the Town, developed a 34-unit scatter site development project.

The Fairmont Park Apartments were developed for families in the affordable housing market.

Town of Union Supervisor, Richard Materese says he’s happy with how the project turned out.

“As the population ages here, we want to bring in younger families and this is bringing in younger families. It’s good for the community, so I think it’s great to fill these lots up and get people here,” says Materese.

Jean Chapin has lived here her entire life, the flood did damage to her house but she’s never had a desire to move.

She mentions how at first she was a little skeptical of the project due to how tall the buildings would be, but they’ve grown on her.

She recalls everything her and her friends would do while growing up, and hopes the same thing happens for all the new children coming to the area.

“We’d go to movies together, we went to dinners together and we’d go to the New York State fair together,” says Chapin.

These apartments include 17, 2 bedroom units and 17, 3 bedroom units.

2 units are fully accessible and move-in ready for households with mobility impairment.

1 unit is fully adapted for persons with hearing and or vision impairments.

The project targets households with incomes between 30 and 80 percent of Area Median income.