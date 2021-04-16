Apartment building for young professionals demographic could be coming to Endicott

ENDICOTT, NY – A proposed apartment complex geared toward young professionals could be coming to Endicott.

The S.E.P.P. Group of Binghamton submitted a proposal last month for an apartment complex at 121 Washington Avenue.

It would fill what is now an empty lot on the Avenue.

The project targets those of medium income and will have 3 floors.

The 1st floor will have commercial space, plus feature a laundry, maintenance and office space.

The 2nd and 3rd floors will have 10 units total, all 1 bed room apartments for singles or couples.

Mayor Linda Jackson says this is exactly the type of project the village needs.

“And even some of the other empty buildings can be revamped for housing. So this isn’t just a start for that one property, this could be the seed to start a lot, on the Avenue,” says Jackson.

Jackson says S.E.P.P. is an ideal landlord with a great track record of taking care of its properties.

The complex will also have a 15 foot walk through from the Avenue to the parking lots on the other side.

Jackson hopes the project will help to retain young people in the village and bring more traffic to the business district.

SEPP Executive Director John Bernardo says the development is not seeking any funding from the village.

“We’re really happy that the, what appears to be the trustees and the Mayor seem to like our proposal. Now the work begins, if you will,” says Bernardo.

S.E.P.P. traditionally does senior living, but it has recently been broadening its horizons.

If the project gets approved on Monday, then it will begin looking for additional funding and start to draw up the blueprints.

As of right now, it has some funding from the Greater Binghamton Fund.

Rent will be around $750 per unit per month.

The 2 and a half million dollar project is expected to take 20 months to complete.