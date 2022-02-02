APALACHIN, NY – Two Apalachin men have been arrested for not having workers compensation insurance for their employees and then lying about it.

The New York State Inspector General’s Office says 37 year-old Robert Peretore and 41 year-old Jeremy Hall were arraigned on charges of Offering a False Instrument for Filing, Fraudulent Practices and Failure to Secure Compensation.

The I-G says that while operating under the business T and R Contracting Services, Peretore and Hall submitted building permits for 3 separate projects in which they claimed to not have any employees and therefore did not need workers compensation insurance.

The Inspector General alleges that the men did hire workers for construction of a storage shed, repair of a collapsed barn and roof and siding work.