Apalachin resident charged with animal abuse after 49 animals are seized

OWEGO, NY – The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office is reporting multiple animal abuse charges against an Apalachin resident

59 year-old Terry Woloszyn was arrested Thursday after police discovered several dogs, chickens and a pony were left without sustenance and a clean environment on Pennsylvania Ave in Owego.

The Sheriff’s Office along with multiple animal rescue facilities seized 33 dogs, 15 chickens and a miniature pony.

Woloszyn, who will appear in court at a later date, was charged with 33 counts of harboring an unlicensed dog and 49 counts of cruelty toward an animal.

The Sheriff’s Office will also be taking donations due to the large amount of animals seized and the medication and shots they require.