Apalachin hit and run leaves 12-year-old injured

APALACHIN, N.Y. – Police are looking for the driver who struck and injured a 12-year-old in Apalachin Tuesday night.

The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office says a pickup truck hit the child while driving south along on Pennsylvania Avenue near Saint Margaret Mary Church between Barton Road and Van Riper Road at around 6:00 pm.

The pickup is described as grey, possibly dark grey, with damages to the passenger side mirror.

The 12-year-old pedestrian received non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tioga County’s Sheriffs Office at 687-1010.