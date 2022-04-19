BINGHAMTON, NY – As conditions improve across the Southern Tier, many residents are still without power due to the winter storm.

NYSEG says that due to the severity of the damage, some customers may not have their power restored for at least 24 hours, and other customers may have to wait multiple days.

As of Tuesday afternoon, NYSEG says that about 55,700 people in the Binghamton Division, which includes Broome, Chenango and Tioga, do not have power.

The reason for the outages are downed trees and powerlines due to the weight of the snowfall. NYSEG says that under no circumstances should anyone try and remove storm debris on their own unless they are a professional. Downed wires or other damaged equipment could be hidden in the debris.

NYSEG will continue to provide updates via their social media.