Anti smoking organization launches “Don’t Test on Humans” campaign

BINGHAMTON NY – In an ironic twist on opposition to testing products on animals, some anti-nicotine activists are using dogs to protest what they call human testing.

Tobacco Free Broome and Tioga partnered with the Broome County Dog Shelter in the nationwide “Don’t Test on Humans” campaign.

It was part of a National Day of Action to discourage people, especially teens and young adults, from vaping.

The campaign focuses on the harmful effects of tobacco and vape products, and featured dogs from the shelter wearing special bandannas.

Sharon Fischer, Public Health Educator for the Broome County Health Department, says that while little is known about the long-term effects of e-cigarettes, the short-term result is nicotine addiction, same as tobacco.

“So the dogs today here, as you can see by their scarves, say ‘don’t test on humans.’ So what they’re really saying is that they agree, they don’t want our young people and our young adults to be the guinea pigs for the tobacco industry,” says Fisher.

Fischer says 27 percent of high school students use e-cigarettes.