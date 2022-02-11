BINGHAMTON, NY – Dozens of passionate protesters gathered outside of government plaza this morning to call for an end to masks in schools and all COVID-related mandates.

Today’s rally was held in conjunction with events organized statewide by an organization called People’s Coalition of New York.

The group called for a Save The Kids sit out and encouraged parents to defy the mask mandate in K through 12 schools by sending their children to school without their masks.

Protesters say COVID mandates are unconstitutional and infringe on their inalienable rights.

Speakers encouraged their supporters to engage in civil disobedience by refusing to wear masks where required to do so.

Hannah Storman of Greene says people are fed up from speaking with their local school boards and elected officials and being told there’s nothing that can be done on the local level.

“Greene School District, I would say probably 80% of the parents, if not more, are very much against it. But, it seems like no matter what we do at our local levels, we can’t change it. That’s opened our eyes to a larger problem of a lack of local representative government,” says Storman.

Storman pulled her 13 year-old son out of school and is home schooling him because she says mask wearing was affecting his breathing, causing headaches and having psychological impacts.

Storman started We The People of Chenango and Broome to organize people in opposition to the mandates.

She’s pushing other counties to follow the lead of Cattaraugus County in declaring itself a Constitutional County.

She’s promoting a petition that can be found at WeThePeopleofNYS.com.