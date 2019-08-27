Anti harassment training in NY redefines sexual harassment

The deadline for employers to provide anti-harassment training to New York State employees is coming up in October.

NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca has more on how new laws are impacting what should be taught.

Companies that provide anti-harassment training services say New York State laws for the workplace evolve year after year keeping companies busy their training.

The sweeping legislation was passed in 2018 that went into effect October 9, 2018, with the deadline of October 9th this year. But, since then there have been four additional laws passed

One expands protections for domestic violence in the workplace.

Another protects workers from being discriminated against based on religious attire.

And a third:

“There’s a law that’s just gone into effect that protects people based on hair styles because hair styles can be linked to race and that can be a form of racial discrimination by requiring certain grooming standards,” says Andrew Rawson, Traliant CLO.

And, Rawson says the big change this year doesn’t go into effect until October 19th that changes the definition of sexual harassment.

“Under federal law for something to be considered sexual harassment, it must be one of two standards, it either must be severe… or it’s gotta be pervasive… New York State’s removing that standard. It no longer has to be severe and pervasive to be considered sexual harassment.”

Rawson says Trailiant CLO will be ready by the October deadline.

In Albany, Corina Cappabianca.