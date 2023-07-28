COOPERSTOWN, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The Glimmerglass Festival in Cooperstown has an Artist-In-Residence this season whose career has had him entertaining audiences in a wide variety of ways.

Anthony Roth Costanzo is a countertenor, which means he sings in a high, falsetto style. He’s the lead in the festival’s production of Handel’s “Rinaldo.” Costanzo is also working with the Young Artists this summer and they will stage a special cabaret show together. Costanzo began doing musical theater on Broadway as a child, has appeared in films and once ran a dance studio. His opera career has taken him to some of the world’s greatest opera houses, including the Met, London and Los Angeles. He says audiences will be captivated by this version of Rinaldo, an 18th century baroque opera.

“It has a kind of magical realism. But, what the director of this production, Louisa Proske, has done is set it in a children’s cancer hospital. So, it’s a really interesting recontextualization of an old piece full of funny magic, but also a lot of pathos and thought-provoking ideas,” said Costanzo.

On Sunday, he’s performing a special concert with award-winning singer songwriter Natalie Merchant at Glimmerglass. You can follow his career at anthonyrothcostanzo.com. For tickets, go to glimmerglass.org.