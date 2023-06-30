BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The state’s Lieutenant governor paid a visit to Broome County yesterday to tour and learn about a non-profit focused on establishing dignity for all.

Antonio Delgado visited the YWCA of Binghamton to gain a better understanding of how the organization supports and influences the community. Leaders at the YWCA spoke with him about the difficulties associated with finding childcare. He also detailed Governor Hochul’s recent support of childcare in the New York State budget. The Lieutenant governor says that after his visit, he will continue to support and fund programs like the YWCA.

“There’s a lot of different communities that are in need, and to see that this is an organization, a non-profit, that has committed to supporting our community. It’s inspirational and it certainly makes me want to continually think about how to support the work that is being done here.” Delgado said.

There are several summer events and initiatives happening at the YWCA of Binghamton.

Keep up to date by visiting ywcabinghamton.org and click on events.